SATA PHY +2.5V at 2.128V on Areca 1280ML!! ALL IS LOST!!

Hello.I really hope someone can help with this.I have a server running Esxi with 8 VM's.One of these have a Areca 1280ML as pass-through and has been working perfect for many years.Yesterday i noticed that Plex would not find any files and i checked the VM.My raid volume had disappeared. Logged in to ArcHttp and found thisChecked my voltages and found thisI guess 2.128V is WAY to low, but I don't know where this voltage comes from. The PSU or the card?The result now is this.AWESOME!!All this disks should be in the same array.......Please help.