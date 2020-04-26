SATA PHY +2.5V at 2.128V on Areca 1280ML!! ALL IS LOST!!

Hello.

I really hope someone can help with this.

I have a server running Esxi with 8 VM's.
One of these have a Areca 1280ML as pass-through and has been working perfect for many years.
Yesterday i noticed that Plex would not find any files and i checked the VM.
My raid volume had disappeared. Logged in to ArcHttp and found this

1587931637003.png

1587931755833.png


Checked my voltages and found this

1587931823251.png


I guess 2.128V is WAY to low, but I don't know where this voltage comes from. The PSU or the card?

The result now is this.

1587931935224.png


AWESOME!!

All this disks should be in the same array.......

Please help.
 

