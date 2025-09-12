SATA Extension for 870E motherboard Need 5 more SATA inputs

Sory i was wrong the Delock x1 card uses a JMicron JMB582 controller and NOT the ASMedia ASM1061 like the X670E Taichi doesits still an only an x1 card and controller so the max speed is 500 MB/s per port if both are maxed at the same timeThe 5 port Delock card that is x4 uses the JMicron JMB585 controller but the chipset is only x2 so the max speed of the 5 port card is 2000 MB/s or 400 MB/s if all ports are maxedThis cardWhat i would do is buy a board with 6 ports like the MSI board i recommended before and then that Delock 5 port card but only use 4 out of the 5 ports that will leave you with 500 MB/s per port maxed out for a grand total of 10 SATA ports (6 on the motherboard and 4 on the HBA card)A card like this is idiotic it might look impressive but its only 100 MB/s if all 10 ports are maxedLike i said i have spent countless hours looking at all this stuff as i have a bunch of HDD´s and every company these days dont give a flying you know what about SATA anymoreEdit: this is a mini SAS HD card it runs off an x8 PCI-E interface so it has a max of 8000 MB/s and each one of those two ports spits into four mini SAS HD cables also known as SFF 8643Up to 8 drives at up to 1000 MB/s can be hooked up to this card which is waaaay overkill for SATA drives but SAS drives are 1200 MB/s vs the 600 MB/s of SATA so if you want to go nuts and dont mind the price and the fact that it uses x8 of your PCI-E lanes which might drop your GPU to x8 a SAS HBA card is the way to go if you want speed and lots of drivesThere are also SAS HBA cards that uses PCI-E x4 with a real 4x speed chipset or if you want go extreme there is x16 cards with support for up to 24 and 32 drives