SATA Extension for 870E motherboard Need 5 more SATA inputs

Someone mentioned there is a Delock CArd that allows me to have more SATA ports through the PCIE Slot
Think this would still work:
Based on the shared excel of my board this has all the bifurcation settings
It says:
MSIX870E
Lanes: 5x16,3x1,4x4
M.2. Lanes: 2 5x4 / 2 4x4
Then:
Seems like he is saying to get this one but I am not sure which would work in my 2 other pcie slots
Build is:
MSI Tomhawk 870e
CPU 9800 X3d
Ram: Corsaid Vengeance CL30
CooleR: Thermalright Spirit 120 Evo
M.2: 3 WD 8TB Sn850X
SSD: 3 4TB 850Pro 1 8TB Samsung EVO
SATA: 5 WD Gold 16/18TB
I got Kingston Fury ram as backup and G.Skill Flare X5 as backup ram
Think this would still work:
Sory i was wrong the Delock x1 card uses a JMicron JMB582 controller and NOT the ASMedia ASM1061 like the X670E Taichi does
https://www.delock.com/produkt/90431/merkmale.html?g=1118
its still an only an x1 card and controller so the max speed is 500 MB/s per port if both are maxed at the same time
The 5 port Delock card that is x4 uses the JMicron JMB585 controller but the chipset is only x2 so the max speed of the 5 port card is 2000 MB/s or 400 MB/s if all ports are maxed
This card
https://www.delock.com/produkt/90498/merkmale.html?g=1120
What i would do is buy a board with 6 ports like the MSI board i recommended before and then that Delock 5 port card but only use 4 out of the 5 ports that will leave you with 500 MB/s per port maxed out for a grand total of 10 SATA ports (6 on the motherboard and 4 on the HBA card)
A card like this is idiotic it might look impressive but its only 100 MB/s if all 10 ports are maxed
https://www.amazon.de/-/en/MZHOU-Ex...pci+express+card+,computers,87&sr=1-6-catcorr
Like i said i have spent countless hours looking at all this stuff as i have a bunch of HDD´s and every company these days dont give a flying you know what about SATA anymore
Edit: this is a mini SAS HD card it runs off an x8 PCI-E interface so it has a max of 8000 MB/s and each one of those two ports spits into four mini SAS HD cables also known as SFF 8643
https://www.amazon.com/10Gtek-Inter...171&sprefix=sata+hba+card,aps,268&sr=8-3&th=1
Up to 8 drives at up to 1000 MB/s can be hooked up to this card which is waaaay overkill for SATA drives but SAS drives are 1200 MB/s vs the 600 MB/s of SATA so if you want to go nuts and dont mind the price and the fact that it uses x8 of your PCI-E lanes which might drop your GPU to x8 a SAS HBA card is the way to go if you want speed and lots of drives
There are also SAS HBA cards that uses PCI-E x4 with a real 4x speed chipset or if you want go extreme there is x16 cards with support for up to 24 and 32 drives
Based on the shared excel of my board this has all the bifurcation settings
It says:
MSIX870E
Lanes: 5x16,3x1,4x4
M.2. Lanes: 2 5x4 / 2 4x4
Then:
Trying to figure which card would work in these 2 other PCI slotsThe USB4 ports share bandwidth with M.2_2 (5x4); they run at 5x2 (in reality, likely 4x2 since ASM4242 operates on a PCIe 4.0x4 interface by default) if M.2_2 is occupied in x2 mode. M.2_2 is also disabled with Phoenix 2 CPUs.
- If M.2_2 is set to x4 in the BIOS, the USB4 ports are fully disabled (or vice versa, if the USB4 is set to take all 4 lanes.) "
Seems like he is saying to get this one but I am not sure which would work in my 2 other pcie slots
Build is:
MSI Tomhawk 870e
CPU 9800 X3d
Ram: Corsaid Vengeance CL30
CooleR: Thermalright Spirit 120 Evo
M.2: 3 WD 8TB Sn850X
SSD: 3 4TB 850Pro 1 8TB Samsung EVO
SATA: 5 WD Gold 16/18TB
I got Kingston Fury ram as backup and G.Skill Flare X5 as backup ram
