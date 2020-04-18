SATA Express to SAS SFF-8482 Cable... and questions of use

I recently upgraded to an ASUS x99 motherboard, Intel 6800k CPU and 512 GB Samsung 960 Pro m.2 NVMe SSD, The ASUS x99 motherboard has 2x SATA Express ports. which are of little use other than attaching SATA devices to..I came across a SATA Express to SAS SFF-8482 29P cable on Newegg.ca. It should plug into my SATA Express ports, however what SAS solid state drive plugs into the other end? I've seen Enterprise SSDs that are SAS 12 GB/s... are these the ones that work?Will it work?Playing with the idea of a faster solution than a normal SATA III 6 GB/s SSD as a scratch drive.The other solution is a PCIe adapter card for a 2nd m.2 NVMe SSD, however in the x99 BIOS I can either select the vertical onboard m.2 connector (populated with the Samsung 960 Pro) or enable an ASUS Hyper Card. The manual warns against using both a Hyper add in card and the onboard m.2 NVMe connector with a 28 lane CPU (6800k CPU). The onboard m.2 connector shares resources with PCIe lane 5, I understand.So, if I have 2x SATA Express connectors on the ASUS x99 motherboard... will a SAS 12 GB/s SSD work, if I use an adapter cable as listed above on NewEgg Canada ?What SAS SSDs would work?Am I misunderstanding some concepts?... (SAS drives are a little over my head right now)BlackDragon