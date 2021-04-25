Sapphire Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition (TDP 430W) Launched for nearly €3,000

Marees

Gawd
Sapphire’s recently announced Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition has been spotted in retail stores with a price tag of nearly €3,000. prices vary from region to region, with Spain reporting a price tag of €2,599 and German stores selling it for €3,248.

https://www.hardwaretimes.com/sapph...-w-tdp-of-430w/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

The Sapphire Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition has a turbo boost frequency of 2,730 MHz, a increase of 480 Mhz over the stock variant’s 2,250 MHz.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
That is just insane.

Unless something changes I'm just going to sit out this generation.

Playing Cyberpunk can wait.
 
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
CP was a disappointment anyway. Anything actually worth playing right runs just fine on the previous generation cards.
 
