Sapphire Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition (TDP 430W) Launched for nearly €3,000

Sapphire’s recently announced Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition has been spotted in retail stores with a price tag of nearly €3,000. prices vary from region to region, with Spain reporting a price tag of €2,599 and German stores selling it for €3,248.The Sapphire Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition has a turbo boost frequency of 2,730 MHz, a increase of 480 Mhz over the stock variant’s 2,250 MHz.