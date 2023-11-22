Sapphire RX 590 8gb $70, gskill 7200 32gb $100

Below Ambient

Below Ambient

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2001
Messages
1,562
Trying to raise funds for a new mobo... gpu is damn near perfect condition... $70 shipped

Gskill ddr5 7200 RGB $100
 

Attachments

  • 405139042_10159841673142005_7512794285161313644_n.jpg
    405139042_10159841673142005_7512794285161313644_n.jpg
    76.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 405216957_10159841673147005_8944522022870836064_n.jpg
    405216957_10159841673147005_8944522022870836064_n.jpg
    119.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 404558017_10159841673152005_1398004659954051052_n.jpg
    404558017_10159841673152005_1398004659954051052_n.jpg
    112.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20231124_132622611.jpg
    IMG_20231124_132622611.jpg
    446.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20231124_132610315.jpg
    IMG_20231124_132610315.jpg
    524.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top