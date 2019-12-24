Sapphire Nitro+ "Power Consumption Edition"

Currently same price as the non-RGB version: https://www.amazon.it/SAPPHIRE-Nitr...8QZNGV0Y050&psc=1&refRID=J2K2XREQ68QZNGV0Y050 https://www.amazon.it/SAPPHIRE-Nitr...224300&s=pc&sprefix=5700,computers,239&sr=1-5 Pros: OC to hell and back. Christmas lights. Cons: Chugs more power than a 2080ti. This is my PSU so i should be fine: https://www.amazon.it/gp/product/B079QGPVMC/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o07_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1 Still, the power consumption is ungodly. To be honest the extra performance isn't really what i'm after, i heard the Nitro+ is super quite, which is kinda of important to me, or i could easily get a Pulse or something like that.