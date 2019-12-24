Sapphire Nitro+ "Power Consumption Edition"

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by Opus131, Dec 24, 2019 at 5:24 PM.

  1. Dec 24, 2019 at 5:24 PM #1
    Opus131

    Opus131 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    153
    Joined:
    Jul 29, 2016
    Currently same price as the non-RGB version:

    https://www.amazon.it/SAPPHIRE-Nitr...8QZNGV0Y050&psc=1&refRID=J2K2XREQ68QZNGV0Y050
    https://www.amazon.it/SAPPHIRE-Nitr...224300&s=pc&sprefix=5700,computers,239&sr=1-5

    Pros:

    OC to hell and back. Christmas lights.

    Cons:

    Chugs more power than a 2080ti.

    This is my PSU so i should be fine:

    https://www.amazon.it/gp/product/B079QGPVMC/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o07_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

    Still, the power consumption is ungodly. To be honest the extra performance isn't really what i'm after, i heard the Nitro+ is super quite, which is kinda of important to me, or i could easily get a Pulse or something like that.
     
    Opus131, Dec 24, 2019 at 5:24 PM
    Opus131, Dec 24, 2019 at 5:24 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 24, 2019 at 5:54 PM #2
    N4CR

    N4CR [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,243
    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2011
    Probably binned so just undervolt it...
     
    N4CR, Dec 24, 2019 at 5:54 PM
    N4CR, Dec 24, 2019 at 5:54 PM
    #2