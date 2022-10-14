Sapphire Nitro OC 480x with Accelero Twin Turbo cooler

Rev. Night
I recently upgraded my HTPC, so the previous guts (CPU, GPU) are up for sale. These have never been mined, abused, OC, I am first user etc. Used in HTPC which was only occasionally on, def not 24/7.
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (non-x) - $120 shipped. SOLD
Simple enough here. 6C/12T vanilla non-x. Comes in a clear case too. No fan, just cpu
AMD Sapphire Nitro+ OC RX 480 - 8GB - $100 + shipping
So about this. As you see, there is an Accelero Twin Turbo cooler on it. I really wanted it to run cool and quiet years ago, also I had a lot of free time. It certainly does that! It works, no question there. The VRAM has all the heatsinks, cooler is solid, all in all I'm happy with it, minus the actual installation of it (sucked). But you don't have to worry about that, you get the final product! Anyways, the PWM fan header no longer works. That's why I am including (for free), 2 solid workarounds:
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/26704/to
- One dual-fan bracket with 7V, 12V molex connectors. The 12V is loud sure, but the 7V is pretty quiet. And effective too! Furmark (1080p, 8AA stress) was left on for an hour straight and temps were stable at 70C. 120mm and 140mm Noctua case fans weren't all that loud either.
- One dual-fan bracket fan with a GPU fan - Motherboard System fan adapter cable. You want PWM? This is how you get it. You plug this into any motherboard system fan header, and you use software to set a curve based on GPU temp. Personally I used Argus, but you can use anything.
