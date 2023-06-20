Sapphire Nitro 7900 XTX, Asus 6900xt LC TOP and Power Supplies

Sapphire Nitro 7900 XTX
  • awesome gpu. main seller here is the hotspot is always 10-15 degree delta from core, which is lower than most. Card runs very cool and is exceptionally well built
  • $975 shipped via PP FF
  • excellent condition with original box and support bracket

Asus 6900xt LC TOP
  • this is the highest clocked 6900xt (well this and thee waterforce)
  • 240mm radatior/AIO cooler attached
  • xtxh chip
  • really great card
  • $595 shipped via PP F&F. Add fees for G&S.

Couple of lightly used power supplies;
  • EVGA 850 watt GQ - $85 shipped
  • EVGA 750 G+ - $75 shipped

heatware, ebay, reddit all under wadec22.
 
