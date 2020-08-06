Sapphire Nitro+ 480x bad fan header

I'm assuming your talking about the fan header on the GPU? If you have a meter you can try to check the voltage (being very careful not to short the pins!!) If there is nothing you can try tracing it back to w/e transistor it's fed from and see if you have low/no resistance between the pin and a spot on the board that it is fed from (through hole, transistor, inductor, whatever you can find to check) also check the ground pin to some ground on the card. Make sure you do any resistance check with power off. Hard to really give you to many suggestions without seeing it. It sure where you're located, if it's by 29856 I may be able to give you a hand in finding the issue, although the small size of the components can/does make it a bit difficult.