Sapphire Nitro+ 480x bad fan header

Rev. Night
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 164
I have a Sapphire Nitro+ 480x that has the stock cooler removed and using Arctic Twin Turbo II. For years I used the 7V/12V rails instead of plugging fan into fan header for PWM. The reason is that this pc was tucked away in another room, and I never cared to make it acoustically perfect.
I have had to recently move this card into my HTPC in my living room, so acoustics now matter. I plugged the fan shroud power cable into the fan header and the fans don't move. I can see UEFI/Windows just fine, the clocks are the same, and the temps are fine due to the huge heatsink. But when I start a game, or try to manually adjust the fan curve via MSI Afterburner or AMD Wattman, the fans no longer move. I have a Sapphire 5700xt in my other pc, I tried switching the fan shrouds. The 5700xt shroud didn't work here, and the 480x shroud (plugged into the 5700xt board) did work. So the issue is definitely with this 480x header.
I put in a ticket to Sapphire who said it was outside of their wtty. How can this be fixed?Attach files
I have had to recently move this card into my HTPC in my living room, so acoustics now matter. I plugged the fan shroud power cable into the fan header and the fans don't move. I can see UEFI/Windows just fine, the clocks are the same, and the temps are fine due to the huge heatsink. But when I start a game, or try to manually adjust the fan curve via MSI Afterburner or AMD Wattman, the fans no longer move. I have a Sapphire 5700xt in my other pc, I tried switching the fan shrouds. The 5700xt shroud didn't work here, and the 480x shroud (plugged into the 5700xt board) did work. So the issue is definitely with this 480x header.
I put in a ticket to Sapphire who said it was outside of their wtty. How can this be fixed?Attach files