Sanity check with plex media server and ubuntu linux

I retired my 4790k from main gaming rig. I would like to install ubuntu desktop linux 20.04 lts and run plex media server. Will the IGPU be ok for the job? Just streaming like 1~2 movies at a time.



Using a 14tb with media on it already with NTFS. Will I need to format it and use a linux partition and then copy movies to it?



Lastly If I would like a Remote deskop in if needed, what is recommended.



Thanks all!