Sanity check with plex media server and ubuntu linux

RogueTrip

Feb 22, 2003
2,846
I retired my 4790k from main gaming rig. I would like to install ubuntu desktop linux 20.04 lts and run plex media server. Will the IGPU be ok for the job? Just streaming like 1~2 movies at a time.

Using a 14tb with media on it already with NTFS. Will I need to format it and use a linux partition and then copy movies to it?

Lastly If I would like a Remote deskop in if needed, what is recommended.

Thanks all!
 
ND40oz

Jul 31, 2005
12,447
It depends on what you're transcoding, quicksync in Haswell can only do H.264/MPEG-4 for the most part.
 
