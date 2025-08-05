  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sandisk unveils colossal new 256TB SSD with new UltraQLC flash memory — enterprise-grade SSDs for high density storage also come in 128TB

"Native QLC programming latency is significantly higher compared to pseudo-SLC (~800–1200 µs vs. ~200–300 µs for SLC), so sustained sequential throughput is lower than pseudo-SLC-cached SSDs for short bursts. However, since there is no limited pseudo-SLC cache, performance is consistent over long writes, which may be beneficial for large AI data sets that require hours to write anyway. Also, Sandisk can mitigate slow writes with a large DRAM buffer and smart mapping, multi-plane and multi-die parallelism in the memory device and the controller, and over provisioning (keep in mind that we are speculating).

Sandisk's 128TB and 256TB SSDs will ship in the first half of 2026."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...s-for-high-density-storage-also-come-in-128tb
 
