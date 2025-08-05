Sandisk unveils colossal new 256TB SSD with new UltraQLC flash memory — enterprise-grade SSDs for high density storage also come in 128TB

erek
"Native QLC programming latency is significantly higher compared to pseudo-SLC (~800–1200 µs vs. ~200–300 µs for SLC), so sustained sequential throughput is lower than pseudo-SLC-cached SSDs for short bursts. However, since there is no limited pseudo-SLC cache, performance is consistent over long writes, which may be beneficial for large AI data sets that require hours to write anyway. Also, Sandisk can mitigate slow writes with a large DRAM buffer and smart mapping, multi-plane and multi-die parallelism in the memory device and the controller, and over provisioning (keep in mind that we are speculating).
Sandisk's 128TB and 256TB SSDs will ship in the first half of 2026."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...s-for-high-density-storage-also-come-in-128tb
