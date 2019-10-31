SanDisk SSDs, XFX RX480, Ducky Shine 6, Logitech G810, HyperX Cloud II

MajorMullet
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal.
SanDisk SSDs
I have the original boxes for both of these. Boxes are a bit chewed up on the ends from opening but should offer some extra protection for shipping. Disk info screenshots are attached for each in the album.
SanDisk Ultra II 480GB SSD - $50 shipped
SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 1TB - $110 shipped - This one is brand new, ended up going with just m.2
--
XFX RX480 - Cost of shipping - PENDING
Last time I used the card (couple years ago I think) it worked fine in regular desktop usage but under load when gaming the screen will randomly go blank for a few seconds at a time. I had it in a secondary PC that I didn't really do any gaming in so didn't worry about it. It's been in the closet for the past year or so and just want to free up some space. I dug too deep into the issue so it could just be something as simple as a bad thermal paste application, not sure. If anyone is willing to pay the cost of shipping you're welcome to it
--
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset - $50 shipped
Barely used, can't get comfortable in them. Like new condition in original box.
--
Ducky Shine 6 RGB - Cherry RGB Speed - $110 shipped
Excellent condition, in original box
--
Logitech G810 - $60 shipped
Excellent condition, in original box
