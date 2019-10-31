SanDisk SSDs, XFX RX480, Ducky Shine 6, Logitech G810, HyperX Cloud II

M

MajorMullet

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 29, 2004
Messages
499
Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal.

SanDisk SSDs
I have the original boxes for both of these. Boxes are a bit chewed up on the ends from opening but should offer some extra protection for shipping. Disk info screenshots are attached for each in the album.
SanDisk Ultra II 480GB SSD - $50 shipped
SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 1TB - $110 shipped - This one is brand new, ended up going with just m.2
http://imgur.com/a/XlWEamV

--

XFX RX480 - Cost of shipping - PENDING
Last time I used the card (couple years ago I think) it worked fine in regular desktop usage but under load when gaming the screen will randomly go blank for a few seconds at a time. I had it in a secondary PC that I didn't really do any gaming in so didn't worry about it. It's been in the closet for the past year or so and just want to free up some space. I dug too deep into the issue so it could just be something as simple as a bad thermal paste application, not sure. If anyone is willing to pay the cost of shipping you're welcome to it :)
http://imgur.com/a/KPtIAjq

--

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset - $50 shipped
Barely used, can't get comfortable in them. Like new condition in original box.
http://imgur.com/a/LN40yYA

--

Ducky Shine 6 RGB - Cherry RGB Speed - $110 shipped
Excellent condition, in original box
http://imgur.com/a/xKYjsv0

--

Logitech G810 - $60 shipped
Excellent condition, in original box
http://imgur.com/a/CzWbdPP
 
Last edited:
K

ks_tidal

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2003
Messages
699
ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
 
M

mls1995

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2007
Messages
3,421
I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top