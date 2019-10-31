SanDisk SSDs, Ducky Shine 6, Logitech G810, HyperX Cloud II

MajorMullet

Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal.

SanDisk SSDs
I have the original boxes for both of these. Boxes are a bit chewed up on the ends from opening but should offer some extra protection for shipping. Disk info screenshots are attached for each in the album.
SanDisk Ultra II 480GB SSD - $50 shipped
SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 1TB - $110 shipped - This one is brand new, ended up going with just m.2
http://imgur.com/a/XlWEamV

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset - $50 shipped
Barely used, can't get comfortable in them. Like new condition in original box.
http://imgur.com/a/LN40yYA

Ducky Shine 6 RGB - Cherry RGB Speed - $110 shipped
Excellent condition, in original box
http://imgur.com/a/xKYjsv0

Logitech G810 - $60 shipped
Excellent condition, in original box
http://imgur.com/a/CzWbdPP
 
ks_tidal

ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
 
mls1995

I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
