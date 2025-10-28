Sandisk Launches Officially Licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 Product Lineup

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,980
The Sandisk Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 includes: the whistle-inspired Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, the Sandisk Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, the Sandisk CFexpress Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, and the Sandisk SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition. The one-of-a-kind whistle-inspired USB-C flash drives will be available in global and host-nation editions for the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while a premium Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Gold Edition will be released in early 2026. Each product is designed to deliver professional performance while serving as a commemorative piece of the tournament.""The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the most captured, recorded, and shared sporting event in human history. Sandisk is proud to play a part in ensuring no moment is missed," said Janet Allgaier, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk. "With our officially licensed products, we're equipping the world's most passionate fans and creators with the tools to preserve their own piece of football history."
Key features across the products include:
- Instant Transfers: The whistle-inspired Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition makes it easy to offload files from devices quickly and manage content on the go, keeping up with fans and creators everywhere.
- SSD Excellence: The Sandisk Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition offers up to 1 TB of storage for fast, reliable computer backups and file transfers.
- 8K Excellence: The Sandisk CFexpress Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition and Sandisk SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition are engineered for 4K and 8K video recording and lightning-fast burst photography, enabling professionals to capture the moments that matter most.
- Tournament Durability: Built to withstand the passion of creators, fans, and professionals alike, whether capturing final match footage or journeying stadium-to-stadium.
Source: Sandisk"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342351/...y-licensed-fifa-world-cup-2026-product-lineup