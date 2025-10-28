  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Sandisk Launches Officially Licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 Product Lineup

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,980
""The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the most captured, recorded, and shared sporting event in human history. Sandisk is proud to play a part in ensuring no moment is missed," said Janet Allgaier, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk. "With our officially licensed products, we're equipping the world's most passionate fans and creators with the tools to preserve their own piece of football history."
Click to expand...
The Sandisk Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 includes: the whistle-inspired Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, the Sandisk Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, the Sandisk CFexpress Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition, and the Sandisk SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition. The one-of-a-kind whistle-inspired USB-C flash drives will be available in global and host-nation editions for the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while a premium Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Gold Edition will be released in early 2026. Each product is designed to deliver professional performance while serving as a commemorative piece of the tournament.

Key features across the products include:
  • Instant Transfers: The whistle-inspired Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition makes it easy to offload files from devices quickly and manage content on the go, keeping up with fans and creators everywhere.
  • SSD Excellence: The Sandisk Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition offers up to 1 TB of storage for fast, reliable computer backups and file transfers.
  • 8K Excellence: The Sandisk CFexpress Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition and Sandisk SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition are engineered for 4K and 8K video recording and lightning-fast burst photography, enabling professionals to capture the moments that matter most.
  • Tournament Durability: Built to withstand the passion of creators, fans, and professionals alike, whether capturing final match footage or journeying stadium-to-stadium.
The Sandisk Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available worldwide at select retailers starting today for pre-order or to be notified once available. The Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition will be available in 64 GB ($15.99 MSRP) and 128 GB ($21.99 MSRP). The Sandisk Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition will be available in 1 TB ($109.99 MSRP). Sandisk CFexpress Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition will be available in 256 GB ($199.99 MSRP). The Sandisk SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition will be available in 128 GB ($129.99 MSRP). The Sandisk USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Gold Edition will be available in 2026, and pricing will be announced at the time of launch.
Source: Sandisk"

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342351/...y-licensed-fifa-world-cup-2026-product-lineup
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top