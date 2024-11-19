Sandisk.com currently has buy two 2TB+ SSDs on certain models, includes WD Black, currently dead, and Red SSDs, and get 15% off includes free shipping

B

brennok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2006
Messages
1,632
2X4TB RED 2.5 SATA SSD - $527 or $263.50 per drive
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sata-2-5-ssd?sku=WDS500G1R0A-68A4W0

2x500GB Red SA500 M.2 Also available on 2x1TB and 2x2TB
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sata-m-2-ssd?sku=WDS500G1R0B-68A4Z0

2x250GB Red SN700, also available on 2x500GB, 2x1TB, 2x2TB, and 2x4TB
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sn700-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS250G1R0C-68BDK0

Currently dead for the below. Wondering if it was only supposed to work on Reds. It is labeled early black friday so hoping it returns on actual black friday.
Works on WD SN850X with and without heatsink. Discount will auto apply when adding two to a cart. Limit is 2 it seems but might be 2 per order. No mixing and matching though. Doesn't work on WD Blue

Some examples, but didn't check all drives.

2x2TB SN850X - $220.98 or $110.49
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS200T2XHE-00BCA0

2x4TB SN850x - $441.98 or $220.99 per drive.
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS400T2X0E-00BCA0
 
Last edited:
Updated. I wonder if the Black drives were in error. Red still work.

BB and Amazon have single 4TB Black drives for $259 for another hour or so. Also a single drive on the site is now $259 for 4TB so still decent if you only need 1.

Looks like Newegg will have Samsung 990 4TB for $269 on BF which I know some people prefer that drive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top