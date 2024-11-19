Sandisk.com currently has buy two 2TB+ SSDs on certain models, includes WD Black, currently dead, and Red SSDs, and get 15% off includes free shipping

2X4TB RED 2.5 SATA SSD - $527 or $263.50 per drive
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sata-2-5-ssd?sku=WDS500G1R0A-68A4W0
2x500GB Red SA500 M.2 Also available on 2x1TB and 2x2TB
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sata-m-2-ssd?sku=WDS500G1R0B-68A4Z0
2x250GB Red SN700, also available on 2x500GB, 2x1TB, 2x2TB, and 2x4TB
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sn700-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS250G1R0C-68BDK0
Currently dead for the below. Wondering if it was only supposed to work on Reds. It is labeled early black friday so hoping it returns on actual black friday.
Works on WD SN850X with and without heatsink. Discount will auto apply when adding two to a cart. Limit is 2 it seems but might be 2 per order. No mixing and matching though. Doesn't work on WD Blue
Some examples, but didn't check all drives.
2x2TB SN850X - $220.98 or $110.49
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS200T2XHE-00BCA0
2x4TB SN850x - $441.98 or $220.99 per drive.
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS400T2X0E-00BCA0
