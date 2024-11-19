Sandisk.com currently has buy two 2TB+ SSDs on certain models, includes WD Black and Red SSDs, and get 15% off includes free shipping

Works on WD SN850X with and without heatsink. Discount will auto apply when adding two to a cart. Limit is 2 it seems but might be 2 per order. No mixing and matching though. Doesn't work on WD Blue
Some examples, but didn't check all drives.
2x2TB SN850X - $220.98 or $110.49
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS200T2XHE-00BCA0
2x4TB SN850x - $441.98 or $220.99 per drive.
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS400T2X0E-00BCA0
2X4TB RED 2.5 SATA SSD - $527 or $263.50 per drive
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sata-2-5-ssd?sku=WDS500G1R0A-68A4W0
Some examples, but didn't check all drives.
2x2TB SN850X - $220.98 or $110.49
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS200T2XHE-00BCA0
2x4TB SN850x - $441.98 or $220.99 per drive.
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-black-sn850x-nvme-ssd?sku=WDS400T2X0E-00BCA0
2X4TB RED 2.5 SATA SSD - $527 or $263.50 per drive
https://shop.sandisk.com/products/ssd/internal-ssd/wd-red-sata-2-5-ssd?sku=WDS500G1R0A-68A4W0
Last edited: