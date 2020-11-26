SanDisk Branding Ceases to Exist, Integrated with Western Digital

"Western Digital offers NAND flash memory products and HDDs (hard disk drives) at the top level of multiple brand products such as WD and SanDisk brands, from consumers to enterprises and large-scale data centers. We provide total storage solutions developed and mass-produced at. Among them, SanDisk Co., Ltd. has been in charge of the flash memory business, but with this change of trade name, it has become clearer that it is a Western Digital Group, making quicker decisions than ever before, and domestic customers and We aim to create a corporate structure that can further contribute to our business partners."

https://www.techpowerup.com/275202/sandisk-branding-ceases-to-exist-integrated-with-western-digital
 
Wow, everything we knew is changing this year - dark cyberpunk future without SanDisk branding, indeed. :borg: :confused:
I suppose we can cross off one more branding on this...

F1ZCI6WyJ1cm46c2VydmljZTppbWFnZS5vcGVyYXRpb25zIl19.jpg
 
