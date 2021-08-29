SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable V2 SSD seem to be getting half speed on USB 3 ports

I got a new SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD and it seems to be getting half the USB 3 speed.

On a Gen 1 port I get 300MB/s but I thought I should be getting around 600MB/s. On the Gen 2 port I do get 600MB/s but shouldn't it be over 1GB/s?

USB 2.0April 2000High Speed, also Hi-SpeedHS480 Mbit/s (60 MB/s)
USB 3.0*November 2008SuperSpeedSS5 Gbit/s (625 MB/s)
USB 3.1 Gen 2July 2013SuperSpeed+SS+10 Gbit/s (1.25 GB/s)
 
Just because you're plugged into a port does not mean you're actually getting a link at the appropriate speed. I'd plug into the port yo uonly get 300 MB/s on and run HWInfo64 and see what the actual link speed is. USB cables can be picky too.
 
It comes with a very short cable and I did try another just for fun. If USB 3 (the slow version) Gen 1 should be 625MB\s it seem like I should be getting a bit closer that 50%.

It's not a USB 2 port and it's not getting USB 3.0 speeds, what is it? Did Gigabyte mess up there USB 3 ports?
 
Well the speed you should expect us closer to 500MB/s just because the internal drive is SATA but I get your point. Checking the link speed is the best starting point.
 
No, I think it's NVMe as it advertised as upto 1050MB\s and some folks that have it say they are getting 950 MB\s. I get 600MB\s on the motherboards Gen 2 (2x1) USB C port.
 
check inside windows to make sure it isnt in quick removal mode. fund my 960 pro to be running 985mbs+ after that change.
 
