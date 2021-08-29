SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD seem to be getting half speed on USB 3 ports

USB 2.0 April 2000 High Speed, also Hi-Speed HS 480 Mbit/s (60 MB/s) USB 3.0* November 2008 SuperSpeed SS 5 Gbit/s (625 MB/s) USB 3.1 Gen 2 July 2013 SuperSpeed+ SS+ 10 Gbit/s (1.25 GB/s)

I got a new SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD and it seems to be getting half the USB 3 speed.On a Gen 1 port I get 300MB/s but I thought I should be getting around 600MB/s. On the Gen 2 port I do get 600MB/s but shouldn't it be over 1GB/s?