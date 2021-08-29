SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD seem to be getting half speed on USB 3 ports

T

Tanquen

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2005
Messages
1,024
I got a new SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD and it seems to be getting half the USB 3 speed.

On a Gen 1 port I get 300MB/s but I thought I should be getting around 600MB/s. On the Gen 2 port I do get 600MB/s but shouldn't it be over 1GB/s?

USB 2.0April 2000High Speed, also Hi-SpeedHS480 Mbit/s (60 MB/s)
USB 3.0*November 2008SuperSpeedSS5 Gbit/s (625 MB/s)
USB 3.1 Gen 2July 2013SuperSpeed+SS+10 Gbit/s (1.25 GB/s)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top