SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD seem to be getting half speed on USB 3 ports

I got a new SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD and it seems to be getting half the USB 3 speed.
On a Gen 1 port I get 300MB/s but I thought I should be getting around 600MB/s. On the Gen 2 port I do get 600MB/s but shouldn't it be over 1GB/s?
|USB 2.0
|April 2000
|High Speed, also Hi-Speed
|HS
|480 Mbit/s (60 MB/s)
|USB 3.0*
|November 2008
|SuperSpeed
|SS
|5 Gbit/s (625 MB/s)
|USB 3.1 Gen 2
|July 2013
|SuperSpeed+
|SS+
|10 Gbit/s (1.25 GB/s)