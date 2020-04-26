Samsung’s premium 2020 TVs to support 8K at 60Hz and 4k at 120Hz

Samsung states that the HDMI 2.1 connections on its premium 2020 TVs – down to and including the Q70T range – have enough data bandwidth to support 4K gaming up to 120Hz and, on Samsung’s 8K TVs, 8K at 60Hz
For many gamers, though, the single most exciting gaming attraction of Samsung’s new premium 4K and 8K TVs will be their incredibly low levels of input lag.
... Samsung is hitting just 10ms of lag this year. That’s one of the lowest figures ever seen on a TV, and certainly the lowest such figure seen on a TV as rich in picture quality features and processing as Samsung’s latest premium models.
Samsung hasn’t just targeted ultra-low input lag and left it at that, though. In recognition of the fact that minimizing nput lag means sacrificing some picture quality features, Samsung also provides its premium 2020 TVs with a new Game Motion Plus mode that lets you retain a little motion smoothing processing in return for the input lag increasing to a still extremely usable 27ms. This can be helpful for RPG/adventure/exploration games such as Skyrim or the Uncharted series, where avoiding judder and stutter as you explore the rich gaming worlds is more important to your sense of immersion than a few extra milliseconds of response time.
You can even adjust manually the level of blur and judder reduction Samsung 2020 TVs apply to your gaming picture, allowing you to pick your preferred balanced between smoothness/clarity and potential unwanted processing artefacts.