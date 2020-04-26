Samsung’s premium 2020 TVs to support 8K at 60Hz and 4k at 120Hz

Samsung hasn’t just targeted ultra-low input lag and left it at that, though. In recognition of the fact that minimizing nput lag means sacrificing some picture quality features, Samsung also provides its premium 2020 TVs with a new Game Motion Plus mode that lets you retain a little motion smoothing processing in return for the input lag increasing to a still extremely usable 27ms. This can be helpful for RPG/adventure/exploration games such as Skyrim or the Uncharted series, where avoiding judder and stutter as you explore the rich gaming worlds is more important to your sense of immersion than a few extra milliseconds of response time.



You can even adjust manually the level of blur and judder reduction Samsung 2020 TVs apply to your gaming picture, allowing you to pick your preferred balanced between smoothness/clarity and potential unwanted processing artefacts.