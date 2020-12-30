Samsung's HDR10+ Adaptive takes your room's lighting into account

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,502
1609301391942.png


"With Samsung and Dolby unwilling to reach an agreement to include Dolby Vision HDR tech in Samsung products, this at least means Samsung customers have a version of it to rely on when using supported content. Unfortunately we won’t be able to see the TVs in person during CES this year, but we’ll probably have some questions to ask, including whether or not this will come to older Samsung QLED TVs (like the one shown above) in an update."

https://www.engadget.com/hdr-10-plus-adaptive-samsung-034320710.html
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,831
Last year one of our Best of CES awards went to Dolby Vision IQ. It expanded on the display spec that already tweaked HDR output to look its best from scene-to-scene by taking into account the lighting conditions. That way content can look the way it was supposed to look when mastered, even if the room a TV is sitting in means making the picture a little brighter or dimmer to get there.
Now Samsung is taking a similar approach with its HDR10+ technology, which similarly expands on basic HDR 10 by encoding information on a per-scene basis. “Upcoming QLED products” from Samsung — that we would expect include its 2021 lineup of 4K TVs — will support HDR10+ Adaptive, so that in Filmmaker Mode it will use the TV’s light sensor to adjust for room conditions.
Main story: Samsung digs heels in further, insists they won't use the standard everyone else is using

Other story: now your smart TV will be watching the lights in your room, too.

Snarky comment: I'm gonna sit my TV down with four lights in front of it and insist there are five until the people at (insert brand name here) that are listening start to believe me.

1609301772984.png
 
erek
