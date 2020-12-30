Samsung's HDR10+ Adaptive takes your room's lighting into account

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Dec 19, 2005
7,502
"With Samsung and Dolby unwilling to reach an agreement to include Dolby Vision HDR tech in Samsung products, this at least means Samsung customers have a version of it to rely on when using supported content. Unfortunately we won’t be able to see the TVs in person during CES this year, but we’ll probably have some questions to ask, including whether or not this will come to older Samsung QLED TVs (like the one shown above) in an update."
https://www.engadget.com/hdr-10-plus-adaptive-samsung-034320710.html