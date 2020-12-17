Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro Next-Gen Wireless Earbuds Leak In 360-Degree Glory

erek
"According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in three colors: phantom black, violet, and silver. However, noted leaker Evan Blass has even more in store for us today with the with an official render that shows the Galaxy Buds Pro and its charging case from every possible angle (see above). Unfortunately, there are no other detailed specs like battery life and any additional standout features for the Galaxy Buds Pro, so hopefully that information will leak over the coming weeks.
The star of Samsung’s upcoming January Galaxy Unpacked event will no doubt be the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. All are expected to adopt the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship 5G SoC, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in particular will reportedly have support for the Galaxy Note’s S Pen as an option."
https://hothardware.com/news/galaxy-buds-pro-samsung-galaxy-unpacked
