Samsung's first Odyssey gaming monitors include a 240Hz ultra-wide

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:46 PM.

  1. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:46 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,988
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Are you actually a fan of these Extreme Curved monitors? They seem horrible to me, and this one is too low of resolution

    "If that strikes you as overkill, there will be less extravagant options. The G7 series (below) offers 27- and 32-inch panels at a more conventional 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1000R curvature, FreeSync and G-Sync. It's not as bright with 'just' DisplayHDR 600 support, but we suspect many gamers won't mind. The range will also be ready in the second quarter."

    crop=1600%2C1067%2C0%2C0&quality=85&format=jpg&resize=1600%2C1067&image_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fs.yimg.jpg

    https://www.engadget.com/2020/01/03/samsung-odyssey-gaming-monitors/
     
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:46 PM
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:46 PM
    #1
    Ziontrain likes this.
  2. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:49 PM #2
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Messages:
    29,117
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2000
    I'm not sure I would like a strong curve like this, but as someone who sits close to a large screen, a mild curve is actually nice.

    I used to use a 4K 48" Samsung JS9000 as my desktop monitor sitting about arms length away from it. 2ft?

    The mild curve it had made it very comfortable to use at that distance.

    Sitting the same distance from my new 43" Asus XG438Q which is flat, is way less comfortable. Due to various optical illusions, the screen almost feels convex. I had to grab my ruler to make sure it was actually flat :p
     
    Zarathustra[H], Jan 3, 2020 at 11:49 PM
    Zarathustra[H], Jan 3, 2020 at 11:49 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:55 PM #3
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,988
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:55 PM
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:55 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM #4
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    55,256
    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2002
    Nice. All except for it being limited to 27"-32".

    EDIT: I agree with the comments about it having too much of a curve.
     
    Last edited: Jan 4, 2020 at 12:10 AM
    Dan_D, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM
    Dan_D, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM
    #4
  5. Jan 4, 2020 at 12:06 AM #5
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Messages:
    29,117
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2000
    Zarathustra[H], Jan 4, 2020 at 12:06 AM
    Zarathustra[H], Jan 4, 2020 at 12:06 AM
    #5
  6. Jan 4, 2020 at 12:28 AM #6
    socK

    socK 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,729
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2004
    Yeah what the fuck is that shit

    Also if LG ever managed to barf out like a 40 inch version of their OLEDs I'd probably get one as a monitor.
     
    socK, Jan 4, 2020 at 12:28 AM
    socK, Jan 4, 2020 at 12:28 AM
    #6