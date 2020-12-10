Samsung's 110-Inch MicroLED 4K Is Gorgeous

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,042
"The unit itself has a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, with the black matrix and bezel removed, making for an immersive experience. Also onboard are some improved Smart TV features, such as MultiView. People can watch up to four sources of content on up to 55” sized split screens. This means you can connect a console, PC, and cable box all at the same time and enjoy content from them all. In theory, the unit’s “dynamic audio experience” should be able to handle these inputs as well. Samsung says it has a “Majestic Sound System that delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker,” but it is not often that we see great built-in speakers, so we will have to see how they sound when the MicroLED devices come out.
Samsung reports that the 110” MicroLED display will be available globally during Q1 2021, but we have no idea on pricing yet. This sort of technology is not likely to be cheap, but with the ever-decreasing price of displays and TVs, who knows? If you are a display enthusiast or just like the look of big screens, let us know what you think of this monster in the comments below."
https://hothardware.com/news/samsung-110-inch-microled-display