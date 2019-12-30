Samsung ZA model Soundbars - What are these?

Anyone know what the ZA means? I have been soundbar shopping, I have seen this happen before where a company will add a couple of random letters at the end that is not on their website. In this particular case I am looking at the Samsung HW-R60M/ZA. When you search their site the model is not there. I was able to find a HW-R60M on their support section via google but it did not have the ZA. This was part of a black friday deal I believe so I am assuming these are some lower quality one off model made for black friday and clearance specials? Hard to make a choice here, seems like a great deal and a great soundbar but if it is a low end wal mart special then IDK.