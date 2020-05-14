Samsung unveils new SSD with PCIe Gen 4 support and E1.S form factor

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,008
Wonder if it's any good or not. Seems decent on paper.
"Samsung hopes that PM9A3’s E1.S design with the EDSFF connector becomes the industry’s most popular SSD lineup. The company says that data centers that are using the U.2 SSDs can use the E1.S SSD form factor to add more SSDs per server by freeing up 1U additional space. It also allows engineers to lower the cost of ownership.
The South Korean storage chip leader will also provide a collaborative server reference design to assist data center managers in quickly adopting the new E1.S form factor. For M.2 SSD users, E1.S will offer more SSDs per rack unit and the PCIe Gen. 4 standard. The E1.S drive form factor will also offer major major benefits of 2.5-inch U.2 SSDs for U1 servers.
Jongyoul Lee, Senior Vice President of Samsung’s Memory Software Development Team, said, “Offering the most 1U server-optimized form-factor, the PM9A3 will improve space utilization, add PCIe Gen4 speeds, enable increased capacity and more. We see it eventually becoming the most sought-after storage solution on the market for tier one and tier two cloud data center servers, and one of the more cost-effective.”"
https://www.sammobile.com/news/samsung-unveils-new-ssd-pcie-gen-4-e1-s-form-facator/
