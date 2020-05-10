Samsung TV wont sleep on PC

](https://imgur.com/YbG0w



I'm having difficultu getting an answer on this, but I'm unable to get my Q6DR that's hooked up to my PC to turn off after 1 minute or when there's no signal. On my previous 2015 JU7100 this functioned just fine but under this model it displays that image linked up every time there's no signal after 1 minute. I have the latest firmware on the tv and everything on Windows 10 is also up to date, so if anyone knows if this is a feature removed or something else going on, I'm all ears cuz the eco solutionn and sleep functions on the tv didn't have abetting to indicate an option .