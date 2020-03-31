Samsung to stop (monitor) LCD production - Focuses on quantum dot OLEDs

Z

zehoo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
292
T

T_A

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 4, 2005
Messages
413
Something doesn't makes sense , haven't read the article , but irc its either QLED or OLED - no familiar with QOLED
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,300
T_A said:
Something doesn't makes sense , haven't read the article , but irc its either QLED or OLED - no familiar with QOLED
Click to expand...
The Samsung QD-OLED uses blue organic emitters to produce light and a QDCC to convert the light to RGB. It's similar to what LG does, but Samsung is putting their own spin on it so as to not step on LG's toes.

1585681860137.png


1585681903725.png


Having another competitor in the OLED market should help bring prices down even further.
 
Z

zehoo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
292
Their approach seems to side step LG’s patents.

I’d be curious to see how much or little burn in this new approach has seeing as they’ve chosen to use it to replace their entire monitor panel lineup. Perhaps they have a big contract from Apple and by 2022 the entire mac and ipad lineup will be replaced with Samsung OLED panels.
 
Last edited:
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,300
zehoo said:
Their approach seems to side step LG’s patents.

I’d be curious to see how much or little burn in this new approach has seeing as they’ve chosen to use it to replace their entire monitor panel lineup. Perhaps they have a big contract from Apple.
Click to expand...
My reading of it seems like this type of OLED would be less prone to burn-in. I would think Samsung could use that to their advantage to provide higher peak brightness and/or less aggressive ABL compared to LG.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: zehoo
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top