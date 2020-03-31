Samsung to stop (monitor) LCD production - Focuses on quantum dot OLEDs

https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/samsung-stops-lcd-production-focusses-on-quantum-dot-oleds.html
https://www.golem.de/news/umstieg-auf-quantum-dots-samsung-stoppt-lcd-produktion-2003-147596.html
It looks like at the end of the 2020 Samsung is finally shutting down LCD production for monitors. This is to be replaced with quantum dot OLED panel production.
Maybe by late 2021 / early 2022 we can finally have some reasonable desktop size OLED monitors.
https://www.golem.de/news/umstieg-auf-quantum-dots-samsung-stoppt-lcd-produktion-2003-147596.html
It looks like at the end of the 2020 Samsung is finally shutting down LCD production for monitors. This is to be replaced with quantum dot OLED panel production.
Maybe by late 2021 / early 2022 we can finally have some reasonable desktop size OLED monitors.