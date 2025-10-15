  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Samsung Targets 13 Gbps HBM4e, Posts $8.5 Billion Q3 Operating Profit

“Moreover, on Tuesday, Samsung announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2025, and surprisingly the company's operating profit rose 32% from last year to 12.1 trillion won ($8.5 billion), far exceeding market predictions of about 10 trillion won, according to TrendForce citing Reuters, ZDNet and Chosun Daily. While Samsung didn't share detailed numbers, analysts mentioned in the report estimate the semiconductor division (DS) alone earned around 5 trillion won ($3.5 billion), over 10 times its Q2 profit of 400 billion won (($281 million). A major reason for Samsung's comeback in the third quarter is the big improvement in its foundry division. This part of the business has boosted performance by running at higher capacity and winning new customers. Samsung will reveal full results, including business-by-business breakdowns, on October 30.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341923/...m4e-posts-usd-8-5-billion-q3-operating-profit
 
