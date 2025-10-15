Samsung Targets 13 Gbps HBM4e, Posts $8.5 Billion Q3 Operating Profit

erek
“Moreover, on Tuesday, Samsung announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2025, and surprisingly the company's operating profit rose 32% from last year to 12.1 trillion won ($8.5 billion), far exceeding market predictions of about 10 trillion won, according to TrendForce citing Reuters, ZDNet and Chosun Daily. While Samsung didn't share detailed numbers, analysts mentioned in the report estimate the semiconductor division (DS) alone earned around 5 trillion won ($3.5 billion), over 10 times its Q2 profit of 400 billion won (($281 million). A major reason for Samsung's comeback in the third quarter is the big improvement in its foundry division. This part of the business has boosted performance by running at higher capacity and winning new customers. Samsung will reveal full results, including business-by-business breakdowns, on October 30.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341923/...m4e-posts-usd-8-5-billion-q3-operating-profit
