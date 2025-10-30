erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,052
"In an HBM stack, consisting of stacked DRAM dies up to a 12-high, connected with TSVs, there is the possibility of embedding an optional base die with customized logic/accelerator circuitry tailored to a specific need. Companies usually opt for off-the-shelf HBM memory for the standardized pricing model implemented across suppliers like Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. However, when ordering quantities so large, like NVIDIA and AMD do, they can request special accommodation features. While this may not be necessarily a compute die that brings TeraFLOPS of power, it will likely be a data processing/logic die that helps route data packets more efficiently, cutting latency and improving performance. Especially during inference, where latency is the most important factor, having a "smarter" HBM could yield sizable, double-digit gains in throughput of tokens.
While we don't know how far Samsung is willing to push its HBM4 memory, the base JEDEC specification doesn't seem to meet NVIDIA's needs. For instance, Micron is bypassing the JEDEC specification for HBM4, which stands at 2 TB/s bandwidth and 8 Gb/s pin transfer across a 2048-bit interface. Micron is increasing this to 11 Gb/s, resulting in a 40% higher bandwidth at 2.8 TB/s. Therefore, we can expect Samsung to remain competitive and push its memory well beyond the JEDEC specification to meet the demands from NVIDIA and AMD for greater bandwidth."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342417/samsung-ships-hbm4-samples-to-customers-mass-production-in-2026
While we don't know how far Samsung is willing to push its HBM4 memory, the base JEDEC specification doesn't seem to meet NVIDIA's needs. For instance, Micron is bypassing the JEDEC specification for HBM4, which stands at 2 TB/s bandwidth and 8 Gb/s pin transfer across a 2048-bit interface. Micron is increasing this to 11 Gb/s, resulting in a 40% higher bandwidth at 2.8 TB/s. Therefore, we can expect Samsung to remain competitive and push its memory well beyond the JEDEC specification to meet the demands from NVIDIA and AMD for greater bandwidth."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342417/samsung-ships-hbm4-samples-to-customers-mass-production-in-2026