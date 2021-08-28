Samsung seemingly caught swapping components in its 970 Evo Plus SSDs

Welp, seems like Samsung is joining in on the controller swapping fun like other manufacturers. A Chinese user documents how the new inferior controller found in the 970 Evo Plus results in half the performance of the original Phoenix controller found in the SSD. Once again, performance falls off the proverbial cliff once the SLC cache is exhausted.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...swapping-components-in-its-970-evo-plus-ssds/
 
