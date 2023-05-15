Samsung S23 Ultra and more

Black S23 Ultra 256 GB model - unlocked bought from Samsung, fully paid off. Mint condition have box and all accessories (does not come with wall wart). 835 shipped to the lower 48 states.

Apple Watch series 8 non-celluar 41 mm - mint condition - 225 dollars shipped - no box but will include second nylon sports band. lower 48 states - Heatware under groebuck
 
