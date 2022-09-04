Samsung S22 vs. Huawei P30 photo shoot-out

So I today decided to do some proper comparisons between the two phones. To be honest, I was pretty underwhelmed when I got the S22. It didn't feel like the camera improved at all. Now that I did a proper comparison in real word situation... I have to say that S22 is more like downgrade than upgrade at least when it comes to main camera. Contrast is unnatural, white balance is often too cool, greens do not look correct, sky is too blue and clouds look weird (and too dark). Also I prefer P30's less wide lens.

I made a mistake... I shouldn't have upgraded. Exynos 2200 turned out crap too. I should have waited another year instead of buying S22. After three years one would expect this to wipe the floor with P30 but no.

I don't know if the Snapdragon version has better processing but this Exynos version is pretty crap. When Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones come out, I want to get rid of this. It's not going to be easy to find a proper replacement... Most phones are ridiculously large and I have small hands. I really doubt that the image processing would improve much in S23.

S22 left, P30 right.
1_S22.jpg 1_P30.jpg
2_S22.jpg 2_P30.jpg
3_S22.jpg 3_P30.jpg
4_S22.jpg 4_P30.jpg
5_S22.jpg 5_P30.jpg
6_S22.jpg 6_P30.jpg

This one is 1:1 crop and shows rather well how Samsung's sharpening artifacts (ringing) and also shows aliasing artifacts which plague scenes where auto HDR triggered. Depending on what you are shooting, this can be quite annoying issue. In quite a few cases S22 also has issues with noise.

S22:
20220904_142457.png


P30:
IMG_20220904_142453.png
 
I've come to hate Samsung camera's tenacious over-processing. That said, my next phone will probably be a Samsung. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
