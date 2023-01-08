Samsung S22 for basically free, some maneuvering and Google Fi activation necessary

Google Fi is running a great promo with phone sales and upgraded trade in values. Deals for new and existing members. You can tinker with the site, but here is one example. Samsung S22 is on sale for $299. Trade in for a cracked screen S21 is about 420, though some people on SlickDeals report getting more. You need to be on Google Fi for a couple months (though there are complicated workarounds you can find on Slickdeals). I was already on a no contract plan that cost the same as Fi so it was no problem for me to switch. I went to Ebay and bought a cracked screen S21+ for $140. Bought the S22 for $300 and sent in the S21. Google credited me 500 for the S21+ for some reason, so I actually *made* money on the deal. But even if you don't get lucky like that, it's a very, very cheap way to get an S22, or some other Samsung.I had a couple moments of panic when USPS basically stopped tracking my S21 trade in (which has happened to me before, I think their system is broken these days), but the S21 eventually got there.Also, I had a problem with the S22 speaker distortion in the cold that other people have reported, but Google was good about sending me a new S22.This has been going on awhile, but I haven't seen any notice of it here, so thought I'd share.Here's a thread on SD which covers a lot of these issues, but the OP doesn't mention the trade in.