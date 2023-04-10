Samsung reportedly working on optimizing the AMD GPU for the next Exynos flagship chipset

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,942
Interesting
"Unofficial reports claim that the Exynos 2500 is set to be used in the Galaxy S25 generation a couple of years from now, next year’s models will still be using a Snapdragon for Galaxy chip. In previous generations Samsung was forced to put out a new flagship Exynos chipset each year for the new S-series, but now it can take its time to get things right.
AMD has time to work on things too – the Xclipse 920 of the Exynos 2200 was based on RDNA 2, since then RDNA 3 has made its debut. The official target for the new architecture is 54% higher performance per watt, which is exactly what a mobile GPU needs."
Source: https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_exynos_amd_gpu-news-58192.php
