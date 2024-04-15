Samsung Readies 290-layer 3D NAND for May 2024 Debut, Planning 430-layer for 2025

DPI said: Yep the 980 Pro was mentioned, and Samsung got a black eye for that one, but it doesn't appear to really be part of an overall pattern of behavior. Whereas the OEM's mixing and matching components as well as changing them without notice as they go are part of a more systemic problem created by a financial incentive in an oversight vacuum.



Joe slickdeals user might not care how the sausage is made and is only concerned with price/TB and CrystalDiskMark sequential R/W numbers, but on a hardware forum here the details can be worth paying attention to. Click to expand...

So you read the serial numbers on each IC on the PCB? That's great. But I wouldn't be surprised if Samsung also did some cost cutting measures over time, like making chips that were "supposedly comparable" to ones on the device (and labeling them the same), or making PCB layout revisions over time. Or hell maybe they just manufacture a chip labeled the same as another, because it's "functionally the same". I just would not be surprised in the slightest if they practice some slightly different forms of fuckery themselves. Unfortunately I think the name of the game in corporate economy is "do what you can, even if it's ethically grey, because maybe the savings outweigh the slap on the wrists later." At the end of the day, all having a "Samsung chip" inside means is that you have exactly that, not that it's the same one.I think WD uses its own in-house controller as well, as does maybe Hynix (?). It's mostly the lower end bargain chips that I think you have to worry about and inspect carefully, like Teamgroup or all of that crap. Also as as a person that owns some other Samsung products (namely S23 Ultra), they kind of tend to force the firmware and software updates down your throat. The way they handled the firmware debacle was absolutely deplorable IMO, and it'll take quite a while before they regain my trust. Frankly I would prefer the risk of having swapped components with slightly different performance numbers, to the possibility of having a dead drive within months, and them just shirking all responsibility for that. Swapped components are at least being called to attention, so I think the budget lines will hopefully start being more careful about exactly what they put in there.