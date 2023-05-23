Samsung QN900A / losing signal

Hello, I'm using the Samsung QN900A on my PC, with the RTX 4090, HDMI 2.1 cable
Sometimes ( often ) when I leave a game, there is no signal and I need to restart the PC
And during the game, the display goes black for 2 seconds, sometime
I have Game Mode ON
nVidia settings
Output color depth - 10 bpc
Output color format - RGB
Output dynamic range - Full
Could anyone help me, please ?
Thank you
Sometimes ( often ) when I leave a game, there is no signal and I need to restart the PC
And during the game, the display goes black for 2 seconds, sometime
I have Game Mode ON
nVidia settings
Output color depth - 10 bpc
Output color format - RGB
Output dynamic range - Full
Could anyone help me, please ?
Thank you