Samsung QN900A / losing signal

Hello, I'm using the Samsung QN900A on my PC, with the RTX 4090, HDMI 2.1 cable

Sometimes ( often ) when I leave a game, there is no signal and I need to restart the PC

And during the game, the display goes black for 2 seconds, sometime

I have Game Mode ON

nVidia settings

Output color depth - 10 bpc

Output color format - RGB

Output dynamic range - Full

Could anyone help me, please ?

Thank you
 
