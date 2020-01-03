Samsung seems ahead of the game with their 3nm semiconductor technology. "The GAAFET design differs from the FinFET design in that it is built around having gates around four sides of the channel, which ensures reduced power leakage and thus improved control over the channel -- a fundamental step when shrinking the process node. This switch to a more efficient transistor design paired with the decreased node size is what enables the tremendous jump in performance per watt over a 5nm FinFET process." https://www.tomshardware.com/news/samsung-prototypes-first-ever-3nm-gaafet-semiconductor