Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards ~$20 plus coupon

Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
9,294
SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD https://a.co/d/inok6RL

Best deals on these, I think:
$18 128GB U3 (180MB/s) $11 after coupon
$21 256GB U3 (180MB/s) $18 after coupon
$29 512GB U3 (180MB/s) no coupon

Not crazy good, but $11 for 128GB is good if that's all you need.
 
