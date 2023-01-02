Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49" 5120x1440 super ultrawide (QD-OLED)

Samsung has unveiled its new super ultrawide G9, this one with a QD-OLED panel, 5120x1440 res and 1800R curve.
https://news.samsung.com/global/sam...ing-the-next-generation-of-display-technology
The 1800R curve is interesting because if anything OLED should be easily bendable to a 1000R curve. This is probably very similar in specs to the Samsung OLED G8.
PS. Discussion for the Neo G9 57" Mini-LED is here.
