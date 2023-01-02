Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" 7680x2160 super ultrawide (mini-LED)

Samsung has unveiled its new rumored super ultrawide: https://news.samsung.com/global/sam...ing-the-next-generation-of-display-technology
It's the equivalent of two 31.5" 16:9 4K displays!
With support for 240 Hz! Whether that requires DP 2.1 or if it is capable of doing it with DP 1.4 + DSC or HDMI 2.1 + DSC remains to be seen as full specs are not out.
I expect this is basically two Neo G8 panels put together.
PS. Discussion for the OLED G9 is here.
