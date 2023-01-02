Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" 7680x2160 super ultrawide (mini-LED)

FOV distortion in games is very real and reduces the benefit of this form factor. When the very sides of the display are stretched it seems like waste to render those pixels.

My 4090 will become pretty relevant considering gaming at 7680x2160 will be very demanding! I think instead it might be more sensible to play at 6144x2160 or 5120x2160. I hope those can be added with CRU or custom resolutions. Obviously DLSS will be needed to drive those resolutions and for other games it might be better to run at 16:9 3840x2160.

Gaming and having other stuff open will be more problematic than running separate dual monitors. Borderless fullscreen at a less than native resolution works but getting it positioned can be its own challenge. I will probably try to see if I can do this with my new Stream Deck Plus combined with Fancyzones or DisplayFusion.

HDR and VRR are likely to be disabled in Picture by Picture mode like on previous G9 models. Refresh rate is probably limited to 120-144 Hz too.

I have to think how much physical desktop space a 57" screen takes!

This is likely to be my next display if it can run over DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 at high refresh rates and doesn't have other weirdness. Even if it has the scanline issue I think this will be an acceptable compromise.I expected that Samsung would just make the equivalent of two 27" displays but dual 32" displays? That's awesome.There are of course some concerns worth noting here: