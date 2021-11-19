Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G97T USD $1,099.99 (now $999.99) at various retailers

Note, if you go directly to Samsung (link in OP), select "Save up to $100 now with Samsung Discount Program" and select Education from the dropdown (no confirmation is required), the price drops to $899 for this monitor (Cyber Week discount through Dec 5 I believe). If you then find this monitor for sale cheaper somewhere else (say, eBay), you can immediately (after ordering) return to Samsung and attempt to cancel the order. When you select "found it cheaper somewhere else", they will likely offer you up to 5% additional discount to instead keep your Samsung order (another ~$45 off once it ships).



When buying direct from Samsung, it is also the supposedly updated G97 model that fixes some of the purported issues that this monitor has. This discount made it cheap enough for me to give it a try. Thanks OP!