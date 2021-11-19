Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G97T USD $1,099.99 (now $999.99) at various retailers

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
28,831
Lowest historical price I have seen so far for the 5120x1440 ultrawide 32:9 monitor. Regular price is USD $1,599.99. I apologize if this is the new base price for the display now that the Neo is out, but I guess we'll find out.

https://www.samsung.com/us/computing/monitors/gaming/49-odyssey-g9-gaming-monitor-lc49g97tssnxdc/
https://www.gamestop.com/consoles-h...x1440-240hz-curved-gaming-monitor/277496.html
https://www.newegg.com/49-odyssey-g9-gaming-monitor-lc49g97tssnxdc/p/N82E16824022902
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...-gaming-monitor-black/6425569.p?skuId=6425569
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1578217-REG/samsung_lc49g97tssnxdc_49_monitor_hdr_color.html
 
Erebus

Erebus

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 7, 2003
Messages
2,395
Note, if you go directly to Samsung (link in OP), select "Save up to $100 now with Samsung Discount Program" and select Education from the dropdown (no confirmation is required), the price drops to $899 for this monitor (Cyber Week discount through Dec 5 I believe). If you then find this monitor for sale cheaper somewhere else (say, eBay), you can immediately (after ordering) return to Samsung and attempt to cancel the order. When you select "found it cheaper somewhere else", they will likely offer you up to 5% additional discount to instead keep your Samsung order (another ~$45 off once it ships).

When buying direct from Samsung, it is also the supposedly updated G97 model that fixes some of the purported issues that this monitor has. This discount made it cheap enough for me to give it a try. Thanks OP!
 
Last edited:
B

Betauser

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 14, 2003
Messages
3,807
I have the first gen and waiting for the neo, but cheapest I could find for neo is 1999. This will do for now.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
28,831
Seems like it dropped another $100 since my initial post. Monitor is now selling for $999.99. Title of the thread has been updated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top