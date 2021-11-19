Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G97T USD $1,099.99 at various retailers

Armenius
Jan 28, 2014
Lowest historical price I have seen so far for the 5120x1440 ultrawide 32:9 monitor. Regular price is USD $1,599.99. I apologize if this is the new base price for the display now that the Neo is out, but I guess we'll find out.
https://www.samsung.com/us/computing/monitors/gaming/49-odyssey-g9-gaming-monitor-lc49g97tssnxdc/
https://www.gamestop.com/consoles-h...x1440-240hz-curved-gaming-monitor/277496.html
https://www.newegg.com/49-odyssey-g9-gaming-monitor-lc49g97tssnxdc/p/N82E16824022902
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...-gaming-monitor-black/6425569.p?skuId=6425569
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1578217-REG/samsung_lc49g97tssnxdc_49_monitor_hdr_color.html
