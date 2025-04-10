Samsung Odyssey G7 G75F 40″ Ultrawide 5K2K2@180Hz

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Feb 25, 2013
- 5,298
https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/samsu...0-ultrawide-5k2k-panel-and-180hz-refresh-rate
Don't know how I missed this one.
For the right price this could be a great option to get into ultrawide 4K gaming. Just one more step towards popularising 5K2K, but knowing Samsung they will probably fuck it up/If only this was a mini led it would have been amazing. HDR 600 is unacceptable. What a missed opportunity. Nobody is going to buy this unless it's $500 or a little more but I'm sure they will try to charge $1500 or more initially and it will sit on the shelves.
I just hope increasing sales of this format encourages other manufacturers to also start producing 5K2K monitors. I love my 57" G95NC for productivity, but the lack of native 21:9 support for gaming thoroughly pisses me off. As soon as there is a 5K2K OLED monitor which offers comparable PPI I will be moving the G95NC to the office and buying a 5K2K for my home study.This might be one of those products that is kinda crap as far as gaming monitors go, but could be a good option for productivity at the right price. Which probably means when it goes on sale.
As an example, I've had a couple of 4K 144 Hz edge lit Samsung G70A monitors for a while now and those work great for desktop use and fine for gaming as long as you ignore HDR support.
there are 5120x2880 "5K" displays which are basically a quad 1440P display - these are for PPI junkies where as 5k2k is for people who want an Ultrawide that is 4K plus a bit extraAre there any 5k normal 16.9 displays that are 144hz or higher? I feel like they are always ultra wide?