Samsung Odyssey G7 G75F 40″ Ultrawide 5K2K2@180Hz

If only this was a mini led it would have been amazing. HDR 600 is unacceptable. What a missed opportunity. Nobody is going to buy this unless it's $500 or a little more but I'm sure they will try to charge $1500 or more initially and it will sit on the shelves.
 
For the right price this could be a great option to get into ultrawide 4K gaming. Just one more step towards popularising 5K2K, but knowing Samsung they will probably fuck it up/
 
This might be one of those products that is kinda crap as far as gaming monitors go, but could be a good option for productivity at the right price. Which probably means when it goes on sale.

As an example, I've had a couple of 4K 144 Hz edge lit Samsung G70A monitors for a while now and those work great for desktop use and fine for gaming as long as you ignore HDR support.
 
This might be one of those products that is kinda crap as far as gaming monitors go, but could be a good option for productivity at the right price. Which probably means when it goes on sale.

I just hope increasing sales of this format encourages other manufacturers to also start producing 5K2K monitors. I love my 57" G95NC for productivity, but the lack of native 21:9 support for gaming thoroughly pisses me off. As soon as there is a 5K2K OLED monitor which offers comparable PPI I will be moving the G95NC to the office and buying a 5K2K for my home study.
 
Are there any 5k normal 16.9 displays that are 144hz or higher? I feel like they are always ultra wide?
 
there are 5120x2880 "5K" displays which are basically a quad 1440P display - these are for PPI junkies where as 5k2k is for people who want an Ultrawide that is 4K plus a bit extra
 
