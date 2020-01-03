Samsung Odyssey: 49" 5120x1440, 240 Hz, HDR1000

Discussion in 'Displays' started by kasakka, Jan 3, 2020 at 2:39 PM.

  1. Jan 3, 2020 at 2:39 PM #1
    kasakka

    kasakka [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,327
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2008
    https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-odyssey-gaming-monitor-line-ces-2020/

    https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/odyssey

    odyssey_f09_pc_04.jpg

    For 2020 Samsung is releasing an upgraded version of their 49" CRG9. They claim 1ms response time and 240 Hz refresh rate, with a super curved 1000R curve. CRG9 is 1800R for reference. The stand seems to be a color swapped version of the CRG9 stand and in terms of overall design the only update is the screen portion.

    I have my doubts if the VA panel can keep up with 240 Hz. While Rtings.com gave the CRG9 very good response time marks, it's still a panel that handles 120 Hz just fine. Doubling the refresh rate would require even better response times. Likewise it's still a mystery how that 240 Hz is achieved. Ideally it supports DP 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 but worst case is it requires chroma subsampling or dual DP input or crap like that.

    Also no indication if the HDR is any better. CRG9's local dimming is pretty rubbish and it makes for a subpar HDR experience because black levels are raised a ton.
     
    kasakka, Jan 3, 2020 at 2:39 PM
    kasakka, Jan 3, 2020 at 2:39 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM #2
    bananadude

    bananadude Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    298
    Joined:
    Dec 29, 2006
    240Hz at near 4K resolution... LOLS. :D

    But yeah, how this thing has the bandwidth for 240Hz suggests DP 2.0/HDMI 2.1 might be incorporated.
     
    bananadude, Jan 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM
    bananadude, Jan 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM #3
    kasakka

    kasakka [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,327
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2008
    Actually it's still 1M pixels less than 4K which gives a decent performance advantage. You won't be running it at 240 fps in anything but older games with reduced details though so that 240 Hz is largely marketing but its nice to have that headroom. Nothing prevents you from running at narrower resolutions for example in competitive shooters that often don't even support ultrawides. You could most likely do 2560x1440 at 240 fps.
     
    kasakka, Jan 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM
    kasakka, Jan 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM
    #3