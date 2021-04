So I'm trying to send video from my note 20 ultra to a insignia 20 inch TV that is not a smart TV but does have hdmi inputs. However, when I hook up the Hdmi to the phone then TV it says error in Samsung dex. I can see whatever is on the phone screen on TV but it's frozen... do you need some special Samsung dex cable for it to work? It's odd bc my TV at home which also isn't a smart TV it works perfectly fine...