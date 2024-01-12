Samsung Neo G8 or OLED G9, please give your opinion

ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
12,814
Ok, let me start off by saying I had an LG C2 42 inch for about 11 months but have recently sold it, since it was just to big to use as a PC monitor, at least for me. (5ft 7 inch dude here.) So, I picked up a Samsung Neo G8 about 4 weeks ago and have been more or less enjoying it, since it works well with Linux and Windows, text is sharp, screen is bright and colors look good.

Now, since I have about 2 days left that I could return the G8 to Bestbuy, I went ahead and picked up and OLED G9 to try it out and see which one I would like to keep. Mind you, the height is a bit shorter but the vertical resolution is lower and therefore, I do not mind it to much. The text in Windows is not as sharp, since it is QD-OLED, but with some tweaking and mactype, I was able to to make it look pretty decent. However, in games, whether they support 32:9 or not, the OLED G9 blows the Neo G8 out of the water.

What is your opinion on which one you think should be kept? Thanks.
 
