Samsung might be releasing their quantum dot OLED in 2022

G

Gatecrasher3000

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
359
Linky

"QD-OLED or Quantum Dot OLED is essentially a hybrid of both QLED and OLED technologies. It will combine the exceptional qualities of OLED with quantum dots to improve the brightness and color. This will result in a display panel that’s significantly brighter than a conventional OLED with improved color and viewing angles."
big if true

"A new report out of South Korea claims that Samsung will launch its highly anticipated QD-OLED TV in the first half of 2022. It’s reportedly developing 55-inch and 65-inch QD-OLED TVs for a market launch in H1 2022. A larger 70-inch model will be offered later."
smallest being 55" is lame though.
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
2,544
I highly doubt it will be brighter than LG's panels, but I would love to be proven wrong.

The only prototypes they've shown have been behind closed doors and supposedly significantly dimmer than LG's. So they haven't shown anything publicly and they're coming to consumers in less than a year?

I'm highly skeptical.
 
