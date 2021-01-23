Samsung mass producing 90hz OLED 14" panels

I for one am pretty stoked to read that there will be quite a few new laptops with > 60hz OLED for sale this year. I wish it was 120 but from my VR headset I know that 90hz OLEDs are great at motion. The ultra thin bezels look great too. My only question is what models/release date and whether they will come with gsync / freesync.Combined with exciting new CPU and GPU options, I'm going to be tempted to bite on a new laptop. Last year we saw quite a few 4k OLED 15" 60hz laptops but I'm done with 60hz panels since I cant enjoy gaming on my older Dell 4k laptop (before it died) despite having a discrete nvidia gpu.Also since I'm sure people will bring this up, I'm writing this on my 4year old Samsung 12" laptop with an OLED panel. It has been running Windows 10 with the taskbar visible and zero tweaks and I have thousands of hours of use on it with nary a hint of IR never mind "burn in". OLED is not for everyone, so if you have a use case that precludes OLEDs or are skeptical by all means ignore this.