Samsung Magician Drive Health Accuracy

Hello,



I have recently purchased new Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB M2 NVMe. It was in the original package etc. I have installed windows, browsers, office and a couple of other programmes taking around 55GB on my SSD. I did that in two days (didn't use the desktop other than that) and when I installed Samsung Magician it was showing 220GB have been written. I have run benchmark test and it jumped to 361GB. In two days after that the written number jumped to 367GB and I wasn't downloading anything. My temp files are around 600MB. I have typed a couple of word documents and that's it. In total in those two days I might have used desktop for 3-4h.



My concern is that the data is written quite a lot for my usage and that I had 220GB already with the above installations. Second question would be can benchmark test write so much data (approx. 140GB)?



Do you think these are normal behaviours?



Thanks